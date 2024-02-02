Canadian Dollar up, but Greenback up more after NFP goes gangbusters

Share:

Markets pile into the US Dollar after NFP posts biggest number in a year.

Canada wrapped up econ data on Wednesday, Loonie traders await Ivey PMIs next Tuesday.

US NFPs also saw huge revisions on the back end.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly higher for Friday, gaining ground against nearly every major currency peer across the FX market, but the US Dollar (USD) has taken the top spot for the day after US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) surged to their highest figure in a year.

Canada is absent from the economic calendar on Friday, and CAD investors will be looking forward to next Tuesday’s Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem will also be making an appearance next Tuesday.

Daily digest market movers: US NFPs dominate the market, Canadian Dollar trims weight against the Greenback

US NFPs printed at their highest level in a year, coming in at 353K in January and easily trouncing the forecast of 180K.

December’s NFP also saw a drastic upside revision, from 216K to 333K.

US Average Hourly Earnings in January also climbed, printing at 0.6% versus the forecast of 0.3% and the previous month’s 0.4%.

YoY Average Hourly Earnings climbed to 4.5% for the year ending in January, compared to the forecast of 4.1% and the last print of 4.4% (revised upward from 4.1%).

The US Dollar surged across the entire FX market post-NFP, marking up gains against all of its major currency peers.

The US Dollar is one of the best performers on the week and is in the green or flat across the board.

The Canadian Dollar saw gains against most of its peers, but shed weight against the Greenback.

CAD and USD vie for top spot on the week, but NFP beat is the Greenback’s clincher.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.68% 0.73% 0.51% 0.87% 1.22% 1.17% 0.91% EUR -0.68% 0.03% -0.16% 0.19% 0.55% 0.48% 0.22% GBP -0.71% -0.04% -0.20% 0.15% 0.50% 0.45% 0.19% CAD -0.51% 0.17% 0.22% 0.35% 0.70% 0.66% 0.37% AUD -0.88% -0.19% -0.14% -0.35% 0.35% 0.30% 0.04% JPY -1.16% -0.55% -0.43% -0.64% -0.28% 0.03% -0.23% NZD -1.18% -0.49% -0.45% -0.66% -0.31% 0.05% -0.27% CHF -0.92% -0.21% -0.17% -0.38% -0.02% 0.33% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: USD/CAD climbs back into familiar territory near 1.3450

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is up against the majority of its major currency peers, gaining two-thirds of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the New Zealand Kiwi (NZD). The Canadian Dollar shed half a percent against the US Dollar, bringing the USD/CAD within reach of the week’s opening bids as the pair goes flat.

USD/CAD surged back above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3443, and the pair tested into the 1.3480 neighborhood on Friday.

USD/CAD’s Friday surge sends the pair back into a consolidation pattern between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs, and USD/CAD is set to continue churning in near-term congestion as prices stick close to the 200-day SMA near the 1.3500 handle.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart