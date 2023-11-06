Canadian Dollar giving back minor gains after Ivey Purchasing Manager Index miss

- The Canadian Dollar is softly reversing course after meager Monday gains.
- Canada Ivey PMI missed expectations but is still positive for now.
- Loonie losses capped by firming Crude Oil bids to start the week.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is giving back some of Friday’s gains after kicking off the trading week with a minor downstep into 1.3629 against the US Dollar (USD), and the Loonie heads into a data-light trading week.
Canada Ivey Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures missed the mark on Monday, but they still remain in growth territory above 50.0 for the time being.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar softens, but momentum remains limited
- Canada Ivey PMI for October (non-seasonally-adjusted) came in at 51.9 compared to 54.2 in September.
- The seasonally-adjusted October Ivey PMI printed firmer at 53.4, gaining on the previous month’s 53.1 but missing the median market forecast of 54.0.
- The Canadian Dollar rose to a 12-day high of 1.3629 against the US Dollar to cap off last week’s three-day bull rally.
- The USD/CAD is seeing a relief pullback, and the CAD saw a knockback into 1.3685.
- This week’s economic calendar for the CAD has limited data of a significant nature.
- Tuesday: low-impact Canadian Trade Balance for September, mid-tier speech from the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki.
- Wednesday: Canada Building Permits (September).
- Crude Oil is seeing a minor uptick for Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil rising from the week’s opening bid of $80.65 to tap $82.00 per barrel.
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar sees relief pullback after gaining nearly 2% last week
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is giving back some of the Loonie’s 2% rally from last week’s high of 1.3899 in the USD/CAD, and the CAD is now giving back some chart space to the Greenback.
The USD/CAD pair is trading back toward 1.3700 after seeing a clean early Monday bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently parked near 1.3630. Near-term support from the 200-day SMA sits near the 1.3500 handle, capping off any extended bull runs in the Loonie.
US Dollar bulls will have eyes on last week’s high that landed just shy of claiming the 1.3900 handle, and a broad-market firming up of USD bidding will see the USD/CAD clawing back chart paper.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.29%
|0.23%
|0.35%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.30%
|0.24%
|0.35%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.27%
|0.20%
|0.32%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.33%
|-0.29%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.43%
|JPY
|-0.23%
|-0.26%
|-0.44%
|-0.12%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.37%
|NZD
|-0.34%
|-0.38%
|-0.34%
|-0.24%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.49%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.24%
|0.45%
|0.37%
|0.49%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
