Canadian Dollar gains further agaisnt Greenback after US PMIs bolster rate cut hopes

- Canadian Dollar finds room against softer Greenback post-PMI.
- Canada Retail Sales due Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s US GDP.
- Despite PMI gains, CAD upside remains limited as Crude Oil softens further.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) stepped higher against the US Dollar (USD) after US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures came in softer than expected. Easing US economic activity figures are feeding into market hopes that the US domestic economy will soften enough to encourage the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to move sooner on rate cuts.
Canada releases its latest Retail Sales figures on Wednesday, but the broader market focus will be on the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures due on Thursday. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will print on Friday.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar steps up on softer Greenback
- US PMIs softened unexpectedly on Tuesday. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.9, dropping below the 50.0 level for the first time in four months.
- The Services PMI component also shed weight, printing at 50.9 versus the previous 51.7.
- Despite a weaker US Dollar, the Canadian Dollar is mixed against the broader major currency boards as declining Crude Oil prices hobble the CAD’s stance.
- Wednesday’s Canadian Retail Sales for February are expected to recover to 0.1% from the previous month’s -0.3%.
- Canadian Retail Sales Excluding Automobiles are expected to hold flat at 0.0% compared to January’s 0.5%.
- US annualized quarterly GDP on Thursday is forecast to tick down to 2.5% from the previous 3.4%.
- Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index for March is expected to hold steady at 0.3%.
- According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in a 70% chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed in September.
- Read More: US S&P Manufacturing PMI declines to 49.9, Composite PMI falls to 50.9
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.49%
|-0.82%
|-0.28%
|-0.60%
|-0.05%
|-0.38%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.47%
|-0.35%
|0.21%
|-0.10%
|0.43%
|0.12%
|0.36%
|GBP
|0.82%
|0.34%
|0.55%
|0.24%
|0.78%
|0.46%
|0.72%
|CAD
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|-0.55%
|-0.30%
|0.22%
|-0.09%
|0.18%
|AUD
|0.59%
|0.10%
|-0.25%
|0.29%
|0.54%
|0.22%
|0.46%
|JPY
|0.05%
|-0.43%
|-0.79%
|-0.23%
|-0.55%
|-0.31%
|-0.05%
|NZD
|0.37%
|-0.12%
|-0.47%
|0.09%
|-0.22%
|0.31%
|0.25%
|CHF
|0.11%
|-0.36%
|-0.73%
|-0.18%
|-0.46%
|0.06%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Canadian Dollar technical analysis: CAD poised for further gains, but heavy support zone looms
The Canadian Dollar was mixed on Tuesday, gaining around a third of a percent against the US Dollar and a quarter of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY). On the downside, the CAD has shed half a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP).
The USD/CAD slipped below the 1.3700 handle as the Greenback backslides against the Canadian Dollar. The pair hit an intraday support zone near 1.3660, and further down is approaching a significant demand zone near 1.3600. With Tuesday’s downside momentum, the pair is on pace to close in the red for a fifth consecutive trading day.
Major support is currently priced at the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) just north of the 1.3500 handle. A resurgence of US Dollar buying could drag the USD/CAD back up to the last swing high near 1.3850.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 10-day highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD gained traction and rose to its highest level in over a week above 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the disappointing PMI data helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2400 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and extended its daily rebound toward 1.2450 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure after weaker-than-forecast PMI data and fueled the pair's rally.
Gold rebounds to $2,320 as US yields turn south
Gold reversed its direction and rose to the $2,320 area, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.6% following the weak US PMI data and supports XAU/USD.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
Germany’s economic come back
Germany is the sick man of Europe no more. Thanks to its service sector, it now appears that it will exit recession, and the economic future could be bright. The PMI data for April surprised on the upside for Germany, led by the service sector.