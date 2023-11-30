Canadian Dollar firmly in the green on Thursday despite mixed Canadian GDP print

Share:

The Canadian Dollar is seeing a broad-market push higher.

Canadian GDP mixed, but the underlying revisions are helping to bolster the CAD.

OPEC supply cuts to prop up Crude Oil markets, underpin Loonie trading.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is catching a batch of bids during Thursday’s US trading session, bolstered by climbing Crude Oil. The Canadian Dollar is one of the best-performing of the major currency bloc, in the green against most of its major currency peers as the Loonie heads into the last quarter of the Thursday trading day.

Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in mixed but leaning positive in the near-term data, and Crude Oil is lending the fossil-fueled Loonie some support. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) unanimously agreed to additional production cuts with an ambiguous end date.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar makes a late topside break

The Canadian Dollar caught a late surge on Thursday to outperform most of the major currency bloc.

The CAD is up six-tenths of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Euro (EUR), and around half of a percent on the Pound Sterling (GBP) at the time of writing.

Canadian GDP came in mixed, with the September MoM printing 0.1% above the expected flat 0.0%, while the YoY figure contracted steeply.

Annualized third quarter Canadian GDP came in at -1.1%, sharply missing the market median forecast of 0.2% YoY growth, but the previous period’s figure did see a sharp upward revision, getting adjusted from -0.2% to 1.4%.

Crude Oil markets are set for an upside twist after OPEC unanimously agreed (for the time being) to further cut oil output by an additional million barrels per day (bpd).

Crude Oil price gains on the back of additional supply cuts likely to remain capped with plenty of spare capacity in global energy demand.

OPEC is reporting that the additional production caps will last through Q1 2024.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.62% 0.47% -0.01% 0.06% 0.57% -0.14% -0.08% EUR -0.62% -0.13% -0.65% -0.55% -0.02% -0.76% -0.70% GBP -0.47% 0.14% -0.50% -0.40% 0.11% -0.61% -0.55% CAD 0.01% 0.64% 0.50% 0.10% 0.61% -0.11% -0.06% AUD -0.09% 0.55% 0.40% -0.09% 0.51% -0.21% -0.15% JPY -0.59% 0.04% -0.11% -0.60% -0.53% -0.69% -0.65% NZD 0.14% 0.75% 0.61% 0.11% 0.21% 0.70% 0.06% CHF 0.09% 0.70% 0.53% 0.06% 0.13% 0.64% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar lurches higher on the day, sends the USD/CAD back below 1.3600

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) initially fell back against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday trading with the pair reaching a three-day high of 1.3626, but the CAD’s late break sent the pair back below the 1.3600 handle to test the waters near 1.3550.

Intraday chart action continues to be capped by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) descending into 1.3650 while the 50-day SMA is drawing prices into the near-term midrange around 1.3580.

Daily candlesticks have the USD/CAD pair struggling to make downside progress towards the 200-day SMA just above 1.3500, and the CAD is struggling to carve out further downside territory against the USD despite Thursday’s Loonie push.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart