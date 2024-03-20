Canadian Dollar is flat ahead of FOMC rate call, Dot Plot update in the barrel

The Canadian Dollar is bound in the midrange as investors await FOMC.

Bank of Canada to get drowned out by market’s Fed rate cut expectations.

Fed expected to hold, investors hope for a June rate cut.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mostly flat on the day as markets brace for the latest interest rate forecast and rate call from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at 18:00 GMT today, and the Bank of Canada (BoC) is unlikely to make waves as investors look for signs of a near-term Fed rate cut. Expectations of early and frequent rate trims from the Fed have been pushed down by reality for months, with the median forecast for a first rate slash currently set in June.

The Bank of Canada will release its latest Summary of Deliberations at 17:30 GMT, just ahead of the Fed’s latest Economic Projections. Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation cooled this week, with February’s YoY CPI easing to 2.8% from the previous 2.9%, surprising markets that expected an increase to 3.1%. Canadian CPI inflation is easing enough that further rate hikes are unlikely, but not fast or hard enough to spark an immediate rate cut schedule.

The US Fed’s latest rate call and monetary policy statement will be released at 18:00 GMT today, alongside the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Economic and Interest Rate Projections.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will launch a press conference shortly after at 18:30 GMT.

With the Fed broadly expected to hold rates steady at this week’s meeting, market focus will be pinned on the odds of a June rate call.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, money markets are pricing in a 65% chance of at least a 25 basis point rate trim at the June FOMC meeting.

The Fed’s updated Dot Plot of interest rate projections will be closely watched today. The last iteration of the Fed’s internal rate outlook saw three rate cuts of 25 basis points each through the end of the year.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.04% -0.09% -0.08% 0.36% 0.18% 0.25% EUR -0.06% -0.01% -0.15% -0.12% 0.32% 0.13% 0.20% GBP -0.02% 0.01% -0.14% -0.10% 0.32% 0.16% 0.20% CAD 0.09% 0.15% 0.16% 0.03% 0.46% 0.27% 0.34% AUD 0.06% 0.12% 0.11% -0.02% 0.43% 0.24% 0.32% JPY -0.37% -0.30% -0.36% -0.46% -0.43% -0.19% -0.11% NZD -0.19% -0.13% -0.14% -0.28% -0.26% 0.18% 0.06% CHF -0.26% -0.19% -0.20% -0.35% -0.31% 0.12% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar churns against Greenback after backsliding to 1.3600

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) kicked off Wednesday by stumbling back against the US Dollar (USD), pushing the USD/CAD pair into the 1.3600 handle. The CAD recovered into the day’s opening range, sticking close to 1.3560. Intraday action has a technical floor priced in at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3515, and 1.3600 remains a key technical ceiling.

USD/CAD continues to churn in the same neighborhood as the 200-day SMA at 1.3480, and a rising higher lows pattern remains firmly printed into the charts, but momentum remains low. The pair is broadly stuck in a medium-term range, with bids cycling the midpoint between late December’s swing low into 1.3200 and last November’s peak bids near 1.3900.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart