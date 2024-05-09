Canadian Dollar gains ground as Greenback recedes on Thursday

Canadian Dollar propped up by broad-market, risk-on sentiment.

Canada has a resilient financial system, says BoC Macklem.

Canadian labor numbers slated to print on Friday.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) found some bids on Thursday after investors’ risk-appetite stepped up, bolstering markets out of safe-havens like the US Dollar (USD). The Greenback is broadly softer on the day, and CAD traders are finding fresh buying momentum.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered its latest Financial System Review during Thursday’s American market session. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem assured market participants that the Canadian financial system remains “resilient” overall, the BoC head noted that signs of stress are increasing. BoC Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers also noted that while the number of small businesses reporting insolvencies has increased, the BoC doesn’t see this having broader implications for the Canadian economy.

BoC Gov Macklem: Canadian financial system remains resilient. Market expectations about timing of rate cuts could introduce volatility. Financial institutions adjusting to higher rates presents a risk to financial stability. Indicators of financial stress have risen.

BoC Deputy Gov Rogers: The number of smaller firms filing for insolvency have increased, but could just mean normalization after years of below-average filings.

Crude Oil markets remain tepid, crimping upside potential in CAD.

Friday will close out the trading week with Canadian labor figures.

The Canadian Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 6.2% from 6.1%.

April’s Canadian Net Change in Employment is expected to show a net increase of 18K new jobs additions, up from the previous month’s -2.2K decline.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.07% -0.24% -0.39% 0.19% -0.22% -0.06% EUR 0.22% 0.15% -0.02% -0.16% 0.37% 0.00% 0.16% GBP 0.06% -0.15% -0.16% -0.31% 0.22% -0.14% 0.01% CAD 0.25% 0.04% 0.19% -0.14% 0.43% 0.04% 0.19% AUD 0.39% 0.15% 0.31% 0.13% 0.52% 0.16% 0.30% JPY -0.20% -0.37% -0.21% -0.39% -0.51% -0.34% -0.22% NZD 0.21% 0.00% 0.15% -0.04% -0.18% 0.39% 0.14% CHF 0.08% -0.14% 0.01% -0.17% -0.31% 0.22% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar claws back further ground from receding Greenback

The Canadian Dollar is broadly higher on Thursday, extending a rebound that started midweek. The Canadian Dollar is up around a third of a percent against the US Dollar, and climbed four-tenths of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

USD/CAD was dragged lower on the day, falling back below the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3708, and is approaching a near-term supply zone between 1.3660 and 1.3610. This week’s bullish swing fumbled from 1.3760, and swing highs are having a difficult time establishing footholds.

Daily candlesticks continue to trade north of 1.3650 as the pair finds support from the 50-day EMA at 1.3636. Despite a near-term bearish tilt pulling the pair down from the last swing high into 1.3850, the pair is still up on the year, trading up 3.3% from 2024’s opening bids of 1.3246.

