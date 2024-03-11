Canadian Dollar flat against Greenback in thin Monday session, US CPI inflation in the barrel

Share:

Markets are trading on the thin side as investors await key inflation print.

Canada has a lean schedule on the economic calendar this week.

CAD is softly higher across the board on quiet Monday but stuck on USD.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) had a mild recovery on a quiet Monday, trading into the green against most of its major currency peers as broader markets hunkered down and waited for a push from US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures slated for Tuesday. Despite moderating into the high side overall, the CAD is stuck close to the day’s opening bids against the US Dollar (USD).

Canada is underrepresented on the economic calendar this week and sees strictly low-tier data releases in the back half of the trading week with Thursday’s January Manufacturing Sales and Friday’s Housing Starts for February. This week’s key data prints will be US CPI inflation for February, which is expected to ease slightly. Thursday will also bring US Retail Sales and a Producer Price Index update.

Daily digest market movers: Markets huddle ahead of another go around the US CPI inflation wheel

On Monday, the New York Federal Reserve (Fed) noted that US 3-year inflation expectations rose to 2.7% in February, up from the previous 2.4%.

US 5-year inflation expectations also rose, jumping to 2.9% from 2.5% as consumers turned less optimistic about the future. Near-term inflation expectations held at 3% in the aggregate.

According to a poll of economists, the Fed is going to be the first of the major central banks to cut rates, with 72 of 108 responding economists saying a first cut will happen in June.

52 of 108 economists expect the Fed to cut rates by 75 basis points in 2024, with 26 saying 100 bps.

Tuesday’s US CPI print is expected to be mixed. The headline MoM CPI is forecast to increase, while Core CPI figures are forecast to decline.

February’s MoM CPI is expected to print at 0.4% versus the previous 0.3%.

Core MoM CPI is forecast to tick lower to 0.3% from 0.4%.

YoY CPI for the year ended February is expected to hold steady at 3.1%.

MoM Core CPI (headline less volatile food and energy prices) is expected to ease slightly to 0.3% from the previous 0.4%.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.13% 0.35% -0.03% 0.19% 0.05% 0.15% 0.07% EUR -0.14% 0.21% -0.18% 0.06% -0.09% 0.01% -0.07% GBP -0.35% -0.21% -0.38% -0.15% -0.30% -0.19% -0.27% CAD 0.02% 0.14% 0.36% 0.20% 0.04% 0.13% 0.08% AUD -0.21% -0.08% 0.13% -0.25% -0.16% -0.06% -0.14% JPY -0.05% 0.06% 0.52% -0.10% 0.16% 0.09% 0.00% NZD -0.12% 0.00% 0.21% -0.17% 0.06% -0.09% -0.07% CHF -0.09% 0.07% 0.28% -0.09% 0.13% -0.04% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote). Technical analysis: USD/CAD propped up by supply zone, but 1.3500 remains a tricky barrier The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was broadly higher on Monday, climbing four-tenths of a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and about a third of a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD). However, the CAD remains close to flat against the USD and the Japanese Yen (JPY). USD/CAD caught a late bounce last Friday from a familiar supply zone near 1.3440, but 1.3500 remains a tricky handle for the pair, halting a technical recovery into last week’s highs near 1.3600. Despite a steady grind of higher highs, USD/CAD continues to struggle with rough congestion in the midrange as the pair cycles a wide rising range. Monday’s rise and fall has USD/CAD hung up on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3477. The pair continues to trade into the middle of a rough range since rising into the 1.3500 region in January. A downside break into 1.3400 opens the Loonie to further declines toward late 2023’s lows near 1.3200, while the immediate near-term ceiling sits at the 1.3600 handle.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart