Canadian Dollar rebounds in thin Monday market action

Canadian Dollar moves broadly higher in Monday rebound.

Canada data is thin until Friday’s labor figures.

Rate markets put odds of September Fed rate cut at 65%.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is experiencing a moderate rebound on Monday, recovering ground that was lost late last week during the risk-off plunge as markets pulled away from the CAD. Markets are kicking off the new trading week on the upside, however, with thin Canadian economic data throughout the week until Friday’s labour report.

Canada will deliver this week’s first CAD data on Tuesday with the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the month of April. Market reaction will be muted at best with the mid-tier data release, and the rest of the week remains thin with strictly low-tier economic data from Canada until Friday’s Canadian Unemployment Rate and wages data for April.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar finds some bids on quiet Monday start

Canadian Dollar recovers ground on Monday as CAD rebounds from Friday’s sell-off.

Tuesday’s Canadian Ivey PMI (seasonally-adjusted) is expected to climb to 58.1 from 57.5, a 12-month high.

Friday’s Canadian Unemployment Rate is expected to tick upwards in April to 6.2% from 6.1%.

With little else of meaningful impact on the data docket this week for either CAD or the US Dollar, looking ahead to better data prints and reactions to headlines is all that’s left for markets.

According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are betting around 65% odds of at least a 25-basis-point cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.25% -0.23% -0.19% 0.21% -0.06% -0.05% EUR 0.19% -0.05% -0.04% -0.01% 0.39% 0.13% 0.14% GBP 0.23% 0.06% 0.02% 0.06% 0.45% 0.19% 0.20% CAD 0.23% 0.04% -0.02% 0.04% 0.45% 0.17% 0.18% AUD 0.19% 0.01% -0.06% -0.04% 0.40% 0.13% 0.15% JPY -0.22% -0.39% -0.44% -0.44% -0.38% -0.23% -0.27% NZD 0.06% -0.13% -0.19% -0.17% -0.13% 0.28% 0.01% CHF 0.07% -0.14% -0.20% -0.18% -0.16% 0.29% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar pushes back, USD/CAD falls into near-term supply zone

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly higher, gaining ground against nearly all of its major currency peers on Monday. The CAD is up nearly a quarter of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) and has gained around half of a percent against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

USD/CAD has drifted into familiar lows once more, backsliding into a familiar demand zone below 1.3670. The pair is cycling 1.3660 as CAD buying against the US Dollar keeps the pair pinned below the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3695.

Daily candlesticks leave USD/CAD in slightly more bullish technical shape, trading north of the 200-day EMA at 1.3550. The pair is up 3.1% in 2024 but is still trading on the low side of the YTD peak near 1.3850.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart