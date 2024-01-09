Canadian Dollar slips further back as Canadian Trade Balance misses the mark

Share:

Canadian Dollar falls back, while US Dollar moves broadly higher.

Canada International Merchandise Trade fell further than expected, Building Permits also declined.

Crude Oil market recovery sees friction, limiting CAD support.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) extended declines on Tuesday, slipping to a new low for the week as market sentiment recoils in the last quarter of the trading day. Markets pulled back into the US Dollar (USD), pushing the CAD even lower as Canadian economic figures broadly miss the mark.

Canada’s International Merchandise Trade in November fell back after October’s 14-month high, and Canadian Building Permits in November fell by nearly 4%.

Crude Oil is looking for a rebound from Monday’s downside slump, but topside momentum remains limited, leaving Crude Oil largely flat on the week as barrel bids struggle to recover.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar hesitates amidst US Dollar recovery

Canada trade balance heads back toward the median: November’s International Merchandise Trade Balance slid from October’s 14-month peak of CAD 3.2 billion to 1.57 billion, with October seeing an upside revision from 2.97 billion.

Canada Building Permits also fell more than expected in November, declining 3.9% versus the forecast of -1.7%.

October’s Building Permits grew by 3% after an upside revision from 2.3%.

The US trade deficit fell less than expected with the Goods Trade Balance for November bouncing slightly from a slightly-revised -90.3 billion to -89.4 billion.

November’s US Goods and Services Trade Balance likewise fell less than expected, reaching $-63.2 billion versus the forecast of $-65.0 billion. October saw a minor revision from $-64.3 billion to $-64.5 billion.

Market focus will be squarely on Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print, where headline CPI inflation is expected to rise to 3.2% YoY in December.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.24% 0.30% 0.45% 0.12% 0.20% 0.42% EUR -0.16% 0.08% 0.14% 0.27% -0.05% 0.04% 0.25% GBP -0.25% -0.08% 0.05% 0.16% -0.13% -0.05% 0.18% CAD -0.30% -0.14% -0.05% 0.13% -0.19% -0.11% 0.12% AUD -0.44% -0.26% -0.17% -0.11% -0.30% -0.22% -0.01% JPY -0.12% 0.07% 0.13% 0.19% 0.32% 0.07% 0.31% NZD -0.19% -0.04% 0.05% 0.10% 0.24% -0.08% 0.23% CHF -0.42% -0.26% -0.18% -0.12% 0.01% -0.30% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar gives up further ground on Tuesday as markets pick up the Greenback

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slid to a new multi-week low against the US Dollar on Tuesday, sending the USD/CAD pair briefly back over the 1.3400 price level before intraday price action got hung up on the major handle. Near-term USD/CAD momentum has largely been a consolidation story with the pair grinding out higher lows through 2024’s early trading.

Daily candlesticks show the USD/CAD pushing steadily higher in choppy trading as the pair grinds back toward the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.3500 handle. Bullish momentum is set to see a fresh technical ceiling from an impending bearish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs.



