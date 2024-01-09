Canadian Dollar slips further back as Canadian Trade Balance misses the mark

- Canadian Dollar falls back, while US Dollar moves broadly higher.
- Canada International Merchandise Trade fell further than expected, Building Permits also declined.
- Crude Oil market recovery sees friction, limiting CAD support.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) extended declines on Tuesday, slipping to a new low for the week as market sentiment recoils in the last quarter of the trading day. Markets pulled back into the US Dollar (USD), pushing the CAD even lower as Canadian economic figures broadly miss the mark.
Canada’s International Merchandise Trade in November fell back after October’s 14-month high, and Canadian Building Permits in November fell by nearly 4%.
Crude Oil is looking for a rebound from Monday’s downside slump, but topside momentum remains limited, leaving Crude Oil largely flat on the week as barrel bids struggle to recover.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar hesitates amidst US Dollar recovery
- Canada trade balance heads back toward the median: November’s International Merchandise Trade Balance slid from October’s 14-month peak of CAD 3.2 billion to 1.57 billion, with October seeing an upside revision from 2.97 billion.
- Canada Building Permits also fell more than expected in November, declining 3.9% versus the forecast of -1.7%.
- October’s Building Permits grew by 3% after an upside revision from 2.3%.
- The US trade deficit fell less than expected with the Goods Trade Balance for November bouncing slightly from a slightly-revised -90.3 billion to -89.4 billion.
- November’s US Goods and Services Trade Balance likewise fell less than expected, reaching $-63.2 billion versus the forecast of $-65.0 billion. October saw a minor revision from $-64.3 billion to $-64.5 billion.
- Market focus will be squarely on Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print, where headline CPI inflation is expected to rise to 3.2% YoY in December.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.16%
|0.24%
|0.30%
|0.45%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.16%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.25%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.30%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.44%
|-0.26%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|-0.30%
|-0.22%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.32%
|0.07%
|0.31%
|NZD
|-0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|-0.08%
|0.23%
|CHF
|-0.42%
|-0.26%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|0.01%
|-0.30%
|-0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar gives up further ground on Tuesday as markets pick up the Greenback
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slid to a new multi-week low against the US Dollar on Tuesday, sending the USD/CAD pair briefly back over the 1.3400 price level before intraday price action got hung up on the major handle. Near-term USD/CAD momentum has largely been a consolidation story with the pair grinding out higher lows through 2024’s early trading.
Daily candlesticks show the USD/CAD pushing steadily higher in choppy trading as the pair grinds back toward the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the 1.3500 handle. Bullish momentum is set to see a fresh technical ceiling from an impending bearish crossover of the 50-day and 200-day SMAs.
USD/CAD Hourly Chart
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
