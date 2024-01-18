Canadian Dollar cycles familiar levels on Thursday as markets await impactful data

Share:

Canadian Dollar churns within near-term ranges.

Canada sees an empty data docket for Thursday.

Friday to wrap up the week with Canadian Retail Sales, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) pivots around familiar levels on Thursday as broad-market flows take the driver’s seat in the back half of the trading week. The Canadian Dollar is broadly higher on the week but is still down against the outperforming US Dollar (USD) from Monday’s opening bids.

Canada will see Retail Sales figures from November on Friday, to be closely followed by the US Consumer Sentiment Index from the University of Michigan.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar trades into the middle on Thursday

Markets continue to digest an updated rate-cut outlook as investors weigh a stubbornly strong economic outlook from the US.

US Initial Jobless Claims printed at 187K for the week ended January 12, below the forecast of 207K and dropping away from the previous week’s 202K (revised down from 203K).

Revisions continue to plague US data, but WoW Unemployment Claims see only minor adjustments for the time being.

US Housing Starts also outpaced expectations, falling less than expected, and Building Permits climbing above forecasts.

US Housing Starts added 1.46 million new units to the national housing supply, falling from the previous period’s 1.525 million (revised from 1.56 million), but falling less than the forecast 1.4265 million.

US Building Permits climbed to 1.495 million in December, up from the previous month’s 1.467 million and above the forecast of 1.48 million.

Markets continue to roil as investor bets of faster, deeper rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) run into the hard wall of a sturdier-than-expected US economy and uneven inflation declines.

Fed officials continue to caution the need for slow progress as odds of a March rate cut evaporate.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.29% -0.01% 0.02% -0.15% 0.02% 0.09% 0.45% EUR -0.27% -0.26% -0.25% -0.40% -0.24% -0.16% 0.19% GBP -0.04% 0.26% -0.01% -0.17% 0.00% 0.06% 0.42% CAD -0.03% 0.26% -0.05% -0.18% -0.02% 0.06% 0.42% AUD 0.13% 0.41% 0.11% 0.14% 0.15% 0.21% 0.58% JPY -0.02% 0.26% 0.00% 0.00% -0.16% 0.08% 0.44% NZD -0.08% 0.17% -0.09% -0.08% -0.24% -0.09% 0.34% CHF -0.45% -0.18% -0.44% -0.44% -0.59% -0.44% -0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar avoids further losses, but US Dollar remains strong

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is getting bolstered by declines in the Euro (EUR and the Swiss Franc (CHF), up around 0.25% and 0.4%, respectively. The Loonie is relatively flat across the rest of the major currency board, within a fifth of a percent of the US Dollar, Pound Sterling (GBP), Australian Dollar (AUD), and the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The US Dollar saw an early rise on Thursday, dragging the USD/CAD toward 1.3530 before markets balked on momentum and pulled back into the midrange, leaving the pair stuck in intraday consolidation near 1.3500.

After a 2.4% recovery from December’s bottom near 1.3177 the USD/CAD is facing a congestion zone as the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) consolidate near 1.3500.

USD/CAD Hourly Chart

USD/CAD Daily Chart