Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) rose from previous 0.7% to 3.3% in January
By
FXStreet Team
Canada Wholesale Sales (MoM) rose from previous 0.7% to 3.3% in January
FXStreet
|
6 minutes ago
GBP/USD retreats back below 1.24 mark on Brexit news
FXStreet
|
7 minutes ago
Gold flat around $1,230 ahead of US data, Fedspeak
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
Article 50 of EU treaty will be triggered on March 29 - May's spokesman - RTRS
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
Bundesbank: Economy is still on a growth path - LiveSquawk
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
RBNZ and Japanese trade balance to be the highlights of the week - BBH
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
NZD/USD: USD momentum should drive the pair lower on a 1-6M horizon – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
USD/JPY recovery gains momentum, now eyeing 100-DMA hurdle
FXStreet
|
30 minutes ago
Eurozone wage growth increases but remains weak - ING
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
AUD/USD has reversed the move – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Fed path unchanged - SocGen
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
WTI bounces off lows, still below $49.00
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
UK: PM May is widely expected to formally trigger Article 50 after March 25 - BBH
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
USD/CAD: Set to end the year lower – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
USD and SEK should outperform commodity currencies – BNPP
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
UK: A small rise is expected in retail sales numbers this week - BBH
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
AUD/USD retreats from yearly tops, still well bid above 0.77 handle
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
Britain tells EU that it will trigger Article 50 exit clause on March 29 - RTRS
FXStreet
|
11:34 GMT
Chile Gross Domestic Product (YoY): 0.5% (4Q) vs previous 1.6%
FXStreet
|
11:32 GMT
AUDNZD potential for a sharp and relatively rapid reversal - BNPP
FXStreet
|
11:19 GMT
