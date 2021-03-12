Canada: Wholesale Sales increase by 4% in January vs. 5% expected

  • Wholesale Sales in Canada rose less than expected in January.
  • USD/CAD trades in the positive territory following the earlier drop.

Wholesale Sales in Canada rose by 4% in January to $69.2 billion, the monthly report published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed December's decline of 1.1% and came in slightly weaker than the market expectation for an increase of 5%.

"The last time the wholesale trade sector recorded growth that strong, other than the rebound following the COVID-19-induced decline in April 2020, was in December 2014," the publication read. "Wholesale sales volumes grew 3.7% in January."

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair, which fell sharply toward 1.2500 after the strong labour market report from Canada, was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 1.2545.

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading around 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

