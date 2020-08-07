Canada: Unemployment Rate falls to 10.9% in July vs. 11% expected

Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 418,500, compared to analysts' estimate of 400,000, in July and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 12.3% in June to 10.9% in July, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. Underlying details of the publication revealed that the Participation Rate improved from 63.8% to 64.3% but missed the market expectation of 64.4%.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair edged slightly lower following this report and was last seen trading at 1.3337, where it was still up 0.23% on a daily basis.
Additional takeaways
"The number of Canadians who were employed but worked less than half their usual hours for reasons likely related to COVID-19 dropped by 412,000 (-18.8%) in July."
"Combined with declines recorded in May and June, this left COVID-related absences from work at just under 1 million (+972,000; +120.3%) above February levels."
"By the week of July 12 to July 18, the total number of affected workers stood at 2.3 million, a reduction since April of 58.0%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
Gold holds up around around $2,060 after US jobs report
Gold is trading around $2,060, holding onto gains. The precious metal seems to shrug off the better-than-expected US jobs report. Fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.