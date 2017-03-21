Canada: Retail sales were up in every province in January

Canada: Retail sales were up in every province in JanuaryBy Eren Sengezer
According to the report published by the Statistics Canada, retail sales rose 2.2% to $46.0 billion in January, led by four subsectors that rebounded from lower sales in December. Excluding sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales advanced 1.7%.
Key findings
- The largest increase in dollar terms was a 3.8% advance at motor vehicle and parts dealers
- Sales at health and personal care stores increased 6.0% in January, more than offsetting the 3.0% decline in December
- Retail sales were up in every province in January
- Ontario (+1.7%), Quebec (+2.6%), British Columbia (+2.9%), Alberta (+2.4%), Saskatchewan (+3.7%), Manitoba (+2.5%), Labrador (+2.6%), Nova Scotia (+2.1%), Prince Edward Island (+4.3%), New Brunswick (+0.1%).