Canada: Q1 national balance sheet accounts in focus - TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, Canada’s national balance sheet accounts for Q1 will provide the highlight of an otherwise subdued data calendar.

Key Quotes

“Household debt remains one of the key considerations to the outlook for BoC policy and will be increasingly in focus following a rebound in durable goods spending.”

“New home prices (an input for CPI) for April round out the calendar, with the market looking for prices to remain unchanged for a third consecutive month.”