According to ING’s analysis team, today's 2Q GDP report of Canadian economy has underlined that strength with the economy growing by a very robust 3.7% annualised versus the 3% consensus figure.
Key Quotes
“It is this decent domestic performance that has so far left the BoC reluctant to follow the crowd of other central banks signalling dovish intentions. We think that will change at the next policy meeting on September 4.”
“After all, if you dig a little deeper into the GDP we find the growth story isn't as positive as the headline suggests. Exports contributed hugely by growing 13.4%, largely due to the re-starting of oil fields whereas consumer spending grew just 0.5% annualised - the slowest since 2012 - despite healthy income gains. Non-residential business investment actually contracted 16% annualised while residential investment rose for the first time in six quarters.”
“A rate cut at next week's meeting is an outside possibility, but the imminent federal election (October 21st) and election campaigning getting into full swing make that doubtful. At the moment the market is pricing in around a two-thirds probability of a rate cut in October, whereas the latest survey of analysts by Bloomberg continues to peg stable rates through this year and next.”
“Given the BoC’s tendency in the past to move swiftly after signalling a change, we are now forecasting a 25bp rate cut at the October 30 meeting.”
“Trade tensions have been the main factor preventing USD/CAD to recouple with the short-term rate spread that would still suggest a weakening of the pair ahead. We expect the rate differential to prevail as a driver in the longer term and remain in the view that USD/CAD can explore the below-1.30 area by 1Q20 and maintain a downward-sloping trajectory for the remainder of 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures
EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady decline through the early North-American session on Friday and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 106.20-15 region, albeit has still managed to hold above a confluence support.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.