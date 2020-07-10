Canada Net Change in Employment Preview: Seven major banks expectations for June jobs report

Today, the Canadian jobs report for June is due to be released at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to that time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming employment data. Most of the market specialists are expecting Net Change in Employment to post-reading in between +450K million and +1 million in June, while the consensus is +700K reading. In addition, the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 12% from 13.7%.
NBF
“The recovery in employment probably accelerated during the month as the economy gradually reopened. We are calling for a +1 million print. Such gains would lead the unemployment rate to decrease from 13.7% to 11.6%, assuming the participation rate rose further to 63.0%.”
CIBC
“A month ago the Labour Force Survey revealed a nice surprise in the form of an earlier than anticipated return to net hiring. As restrictions were further eased, the data for June will likely build on those green shoots, with roughly 700K jobs expected to have been created during the month, helped by Ontario’s reopening. Moreover, the number of hours worked by employees that had seen shifts cut due to the pandemic will likely also paint a clear picture of a turnaround. Supporting the view that June will further build on the growth seen in May, applications for income-support have slowed materially relative to the depths of the crisis.”
BMO
“For employment, Canada has roughly mimicked the US experience recently, with the old 10:1 rule holding up remarkably well during this period of extreme economic volatility, and we expect that to continue in June with a job gain of 450K. Even in the event of a strong job rise last month, we still expect Canada’s unemployment rate to stay high at nearly 13%. If correct, that would leave the jobless rate more than 7 percentage points higher than a year ago, roughly similar to the net deterioration seen in the US job market.”
RBC Economics
“We’re expecting a rise of 650K jobs, a little more than twice the 290K increase in May. That should be enough to push the unemployment rate a tick lower, despite a bounce-back in labour force participation. And growth in hours worked should outpace employment growth after underperforming during the March/April downturn. That increase should reinforce expectations that the economy grew once again in June.”
TDS
“The pace of hiring should accelerate in June with 600K jobs added across the Canadian economy, leaving the unemployment rate to drift lower to 12.2%. We will also be focused on the total hours worked which will give insight into economic activity for June.”
ING
“The Canadian jobs report last month followed the US in delivering a surprising jump. Inevitably, this is keeping expectations for the June report quite high after this Thursday’s US numbers. A rise in employment above 500K may provide support to the Canadian dollar, although the impact may be relatively short-lived with questions likely to be raised about the reliability of the report and the true unemployment numbers, as seen in the US.”
Citibank
“Citi analysts expect a strong rebound in employment of 900K jobs in June following a somewhat surprising ~300k increase in May. That said, there is considerable uncertainty around the magnitude of job growth with these expectations are partly based on trends seen in US employment data. They also expect the Unemployment Rate to fall to 10.9% from 13.7%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.