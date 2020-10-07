Ivey PMI in Canada fell sharply in September.

USD/CAD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.3300.

The economic activity in Canada's private sector expanded at a softer pace in September than it did in August with the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adjusted) dropping to 54.3 from 67.8.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Employment Index edged lower to 53.8 from 56.1, the Inventories Index slumped to 44.1 from 50.9 and the Prices Index rose to 60.3 from 57.6.

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 1.3280.