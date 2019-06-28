Canada: GDP expanded by 0.3% in April vs. 0.1% expected

- Canadian economy expands more than expected in April.
- Raw material prices decline sharply in May following April's growth.
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday revealed that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.3% on a monthly basis in April to surpass the market expectation of 0.1% but this reading came below the previous figure of 0.5%.
Other data from Canada showed that the Raw Material Price Index (RMPI), which rose 5.7% in April, declined by 2.3% in May and the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose only 0.1%.
With the knee-jerk reaction, the USD/CAD pair slumped to its lowest level since late January at 1.3070 and was last seen trading at 1.3085, losing 0.05% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.