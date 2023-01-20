“Retail sales in volume terms aren't rising, but they are not falling either, suggesting that accumulated savings during the pandemic may be protecting consumption to a certain extent from the impact of higher interest rates. However, with savings no longer as bloated as they once were, particularly in inflation-adjusted terms, and with rates having been raised further, household consumption could still see some modest declines in the first half of 2023. We continue to see one final 25bp hike from the Bank of Canada next week.”

“On a more positive note, the advance estimate for December showed a gain in overall sales of 0.5%, which should look even better in volume terms given the sharp decline in gasoline prices that was seen during the month. Overall then, the two months together suggest a bumpy ride still for Canadian retailers, but it is at least a ride that is going broadly sideways still rather than downwards.”

Data released on Friday showed retail sales in Canada dropped 0.1% in November, an improvement from the preliminary estimate of a 0.5% slide. Analysts at CIBC point out that some of the detail wasn't as encouraging, and the underlying trend still shows retail sales moving broadly sideways in volume terms. They expected the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates by 25 basis points next week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.