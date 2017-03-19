Bullish bets on gold slashed for the 2nd straight week - CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday, the large speculators and hedge funds cut their bullish bets on gold by -27,647 contracts from the previous week to a net position of 106,038 contracts in the week ended March 14th.

Meanwhile, hedgers or traders increased bullish positions in gold to a net position of -123,287 contracts last week, rising 29,361 contracts from the previous week.