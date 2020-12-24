Brexit update: The final leg and anticipation of a breakthrough announcement

The European Union and Britain are expected to announce sealing a new trade pact on later today at 1100 GMT.
Negotiations are still "going through the details" and no final agreement confirmed as yet, an official in the bloc's hub of Brussels said.
The expectation, from both sides, is that a deal will be announced over Breakfast which is underpinning the pound.
The pound has already moved in on a telegraphed volume area vs the euro, as illustrated in the technical analysis below.
Traders have been in anticipation of a deal with Britain and the European Union on the verge of signing a Brexit deal yesterday that would define their relationship for decades.
In more recent trade, Boris Johnson has been briefing his cabinet on the progress of talks in Brussels, but it has been a bit back and forth in the last 24-hours with respect to timings of an announcement.
To date, disputes over fishing rights and future business competition rules have been the major hurdles to the agreement, however, the markets got news over the wires via BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg earlier.
Downing Street now seemed "very confident" of a deal, Kuenssberg said.
The EU and UK are understood to have reached a political agreement on the remaining sticking points and the shape of the overall deal has already been signed off by Boris Johnson and member states.
The document is thought to be around 2,000 pages long, with both sides having until 31 December to get it approved by parliamentarians while lawyers and negotiators attempt to translate the final compromises, particularly on fishing, into binding legal text.
Downing Street sources said the deal would give British companies “zero-tariff, zero-quota” access to EU markets with no role for the European Court of Justice in policing the agreement, The Times has reported.
Market implications
A deal would end the prospect of the two sides imposing widespread import taxes - tariffs - on each other's goods from 1 January, which could have affected prices and would be expected to bring some stability to EUR/GBP.
But deal or no deal, we will still see changes and businesses trading with the EU will face a lot more paperwork.
Meanwhile, here is still huge amounts of work to do on the UK's part in securing trade deals with all of the 70 nations it had while being in the EU.
Since leaving, the UK has made deals with more than 50 of those countries so far. The UK is also in talks with countries such as the US and Australia with which the EU does not have free trade deals, but none of these trade deals has yet been reached.
Moreover, if history is anything to go by, a Brexit deal is still no means a certainty.
The European Research Group of Brexit-supporting Conservative MPs has promised to reconvene its "star chamber" of lawyers to analyse any deal that is reached, and that is where things could still fall down.
Chairman Mark Francois and deputy chairman David Jones said it would "scrutinise it in detail, to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom".
As for the cross, it has fallen to a key area on the charts, in a move telegraphed a little prematurely in previous analysis that did not account for some air time above the critical support level as follows:
Nevertheless, the support area was indeed critical and on the last failure, the price plummeted to forecasted volume zone:
From here, the next key support is in 0.8940 but there is a lot of volumes to get through below the head and shoulders:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD wavers above 1.3500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes and broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues keep the Sterling traders on their toes.
AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness
AUD/USD probes the upper end of a short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
Gold fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold steps back from an intraday high near $1,874, failing to keep Wednesday’s corrective recovery. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four.
US Initial Jobless Claims Reverse: COVID-19 relief bill in doubt
Unemployment claims continued their seesaw ride unexpectedly falling in the latest week by almost the same surprise amount that they rose the week before. Initial filings for jobless benefits dropped to 803,000 in the week of December 18 from a revised 892,000.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.