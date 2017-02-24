Brexit is a two way street for market access - Bundesbank’s Dombret

Brexit is a two way street for market access - Bundesbank’s DombretBy Haresh Menghani
Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, while making a speech in London was quoted saying that prospects for post-Brexit market access through the UK looks rather dim.
Key headlines, via Livesquawk:
• Brexit is a two way street for market access
• ‘Economic Sanity’ can be counted on for directing Brexit talks
• Mistake for UK to roll back regulation
• Post-Brexit break from EU single market would end London’s role as gateway to Europe’s financial markets
• Skeptical EU access current equivalence regime can work for banks post-Brexit