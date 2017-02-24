Brexit is a two way street for market access - Bundesbank’s Dombret

Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, while making a speech in London was quoted saying that prospects for post-Brexit market access through the UK looks rather dim.

Key headlines, via Livesquawk:

• Brexit is a two way street for market access

• ‘Economic Sanity’ can be counted on for directing Brexit talks

• Mistake for UK to roll back regulation

• Post-Brexit break from EU single market would end London’s role as gateway to Europe’s financial markets

• Skeptical EU access current equivalence regime can work for banks post-Brexit