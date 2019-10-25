Brexit: France wants a Brexit extension to be justified and proportionate

Citing a source close to French President Macron, Reuters reported that France wants a Brexit extension to be justified and proportional.

"But we have nothing of the sort so far," the source said. "France considers that it is up to the British to clarify the situation and that an extension is not a given."

The British Pound weakened against its rivals on this report. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.2805 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.25% at 0.8660.