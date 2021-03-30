Brent Oil to advance nicely towards $75 in the second half of the year – UBS

From a mid-March peak close to $70/bbl, Brent crude dropped as much as 13% before a blockage of the Suez Canal prompted a bounce last week. As of 29 March, oil was still around 7% below the February peak of $70/bbl. In the view of strategists at UBS, the drop in oil prices is likely to be short-lived and forecast Bren Oil at $75/bbl in the second half of 2021.
Key quotes
“Vaccination progress has been uneven across countries. But in nations where vaccinations have been progressing more rapidly, reopening plans are more advanced. We believe this points to the direction of travel as laggards ramp up vaccination. As reopening progresses we expect oil demand to recover to 100mbpd later this year from current levels around 94mbpd.”
“Meanwhile, oil exporters remain committed to keeping supply constrained, and we expect OPEC+ to reduce production cuts only when demand recovers.”
“We believe the outlook for oil remains positive, and we expect Brent to rise to $75/bbl in the second half of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
