Brent Crude Oil to eventually resume its bull trend to the $71.38/75 highs – Credit Suisse

Brent rose 1.2% yesterday as the commodity continued to rebound off its support of $65. Strategists at Credit Suisse still look for Brent Crude to retest its $71.38/75 highs.
Support is seen at the 63-day average at $64.07
“Brent Crude consolidation is still seen as temporary ahead of a retest of resistance from the $71.38/75 highs of 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, the strength in broader commodities should also keep Brent well supported. Although $71.75 may still cap yet, we continue to look for an eventual break for a move to $75.60, then the ‘“measured flag objective’ at $79.10.”
“Support is seen at the 63-day average at $64.07. Below the $60.27 recent low though remains needed to warn of a deeper setback to test $57.77, potentially $54.60/48, which we look to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
