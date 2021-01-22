Brent Crude Oil: Bulls are back, average 2021 forecast raised to $55-60 – DBS Bank

Brent crude oil prices are currently close to $56/bbl, having started the year at$52/bbl. Suvro Sarkar, Industry Analyst at DBS Bank, revises up the average Brent Crude Oil price forecast for 2021 to $55-60/bbl and introduces the 2022 average Brent Crude Oil price forecast of $60-65/bbl.
Key quotes
“Brent averaged around $43/bbl in 2020. We are likely to see a much better year for oil in 2021, as demand recovers (by around 6mmbbpd by our projections), while supply remains curtailed by OPEC+ production cut agreements (increasing by around 3.0mmbpd by our projections, less than the demand increase). While oil demand is still not expected to recover close to pre-covid levels in 2021; the pace of demand growth is nevertheless expected to outstrip the pace of supply growth in 2021, leading to inventory drawdowns and stronger oil prices overall.”
“With a stronger start to the year in our forecasts now, we thus raise our average 2021 Brent crude oil price forecast to$55-60/bbl. We also introduce 2022 average Brent crude oil forecast of$60-65/bbl on the assumption that air travel recovers closer to normal levels in 2022, OPEC+ discipline stays and US shale growth is contained under the new Biden administration.”
“There remain a few key risks to our projections: increasing production from Libya, which is exempt from the OPEC+ agreement, possibility of less hawkish stance on Iran from the Biden administration, which could bring some Iranian barrels back to the market over time, chances of dissent among OPEC+ members recurring at some point, leading to a breakdown of the OPEC+ supply cuts agreement, faster-than-expected comeback from US shale over the course of the year, and of course, hiccups in economic growth revival depending on the speed of vaccine rollouts and efficacy levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden
Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session. Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).