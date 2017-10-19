Brent: Cannot rule out a decline to 56.95 - Natixis

Brent: Cannot rule out a decline to 56.95 - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, suggests that since the daily stochastic for Brent is close to the overbought territory, they cannot rule out a decline to 56.95 (daily Bollinger moving average) even to 55.20-55.35 (daily parabolic).
Key Quotes
“These dips would enable the contract to gather momentum ahead of initiating a new leg higher to 58.50-58.70 (Fibonacci extensions) last obstacles ahead of 59.80-60 (monthly Bollinger upper band). Only a break of these last resistances would unleash strong upside potential, confirming a lasting rise to 62.60-62.80 (Fibonacci extensions) ahead of 65.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 128.40-27.10 bearish wave / March 12 – Jan 16) and 66.90 (9 month moving average).”
“The supports are at 56.95, at 56, at 55.20-55.35 and at 53.70.”
