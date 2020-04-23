The USD/JPY pair gained nearly 60 pips in a matter of minutes after a report published on Nikkei claimed that the Bank of Japan was planning to remove the bond-buying limit and discuss unlimited bond-buying at its next monetary policy meeting.

The BoJ is also considering increasing the amount of commercial paper and corporate bond purchases.

Market reaction

As of writing, the pair, which touched a session high of 108.04, was trading at 107.86, adding 0.13% on the day. Reflecting the negative impact of this headline on the JPY, the EUR/JPY pair erased the majority of its daily losses and was last seen down 0.15% on a daily basis at 116.40.