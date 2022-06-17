The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board concluded its 2-day June policy review meeting on Friday and decided to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged, holding rates at -10bps while maintaining 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%.
The BOJ vote was 8 to 1, leaving its pledge to buy JGBs unchanged so that its holdings increase at an annual pace of around 80 trln yen.
BOJ left its forward guidance on interest rates and policy bias unchanged, citing that it expects short- and long-term policy rates to remain at 'present or lower' levels.
Market reaction
The yen was smashed by the BOJ announcement, driving the USD/JPY pair through the 134.00 level. The pair was last seen trading up 1.58% on the day at 134.25.
About BOJ Interest Rate Decision
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Japan. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the JPY. Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pops and drops on BOJ's dovish rhetoric
USD/JPY is trading back below 134.00, reversing a part of the BOJ-inspired gains. The BOJ left its policy unchanged, with no changes to its forward guidance. The central bank pledged to continue with its ultra-loose policy stance. The yen slumped in an initial reaction to the dovish outcome.
AUD/USD pulls back from weekly top towards 0.7000 with eyes on Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7030, snapping a two-day uptrend while stepping back from the weekly top. The risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s lack of clarity, as well as the US dollar’s rebound, amid a quiet Asian session on Friday.
Gold: $1,857 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls
Gold Price remains at the mercy of the USD and Treasury yields. Risk sentiment and end of the week flows could also affect XAUUSD. The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the bright metal.
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!