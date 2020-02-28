Breaking: USD/JPY cracks 109.00 as risk sentiment worsens

The buying interest around the safe-haven yen remains unabated in Friday's Asian trading, knocking-off the UD/JPY pair to the weakest levels in three weeks below the 109 level.

The spot continues to face a double whammy, with a March Fed rate cut expectations weighing heavily on the US Treasury yields and dollar on one hand.

On the other hand, the yen continues to draw bids amid a persistent risk-off environment, induced by growing fears over a coronavirus pandemic, which will have a significant negative impact on the global economy.

The rout in the global equities extends alongside a 0.40% drop in the S&P 500 futures, reflecting the market's risk perception, as the virus outbreak spreads faster outside China and the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it has reached a "decisive point" and has "pandemic potential".

Meanwhile, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dive over 3% amid a 99.2% chance of a Fed rate cut in March.

