Breaking: USD/JPY cracks 109.00 as risk sentiment worsens

The buying interest around the safe-haven yen remains unabated in Friday's Asian trading, knocking-off the UD/JPY pair to the weakest levels in three weeks below the 109 level.
The spot continues to face a double whammy, with a March Fed rate cut expectations weighing heavily on the US Treasury yields and dollar on one hand.
On the other hand, the yen continues to draw bids amid a persistent risk-off environment, induced by growing fears over a coronavirus pandemic, which will have a significant negative impact on the global economy.
The rout in the global equities extends alongside a 0.40% drop in the S&P 500 futures, reflecting the market's risk perception, as the virus outbreak spreads faster outside China and the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it has reached a "decisive point" and has "pandemic potential".
Meanwhile, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dive over 3% amid a 99.2% chance of a Fed rate cut in March.
USD/JPY technical levels to watch out
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.05
|Daily SMA50
|109.61
|Daily SMA100
|109.23
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.47
|Previous Daily Low
|109.69
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
