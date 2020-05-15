Breaking: US Retail Sales plunged by 16.4% in April vs. -12% expected

Retail Sales in the United States declined by %16.4 on a monthly basis in April to $403.9 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Friday.
This reading followed March's decline of 8.3% (revised from 8.4%) and came in worse than the market expectation of -12%. Further details of the publication revealed that Retail Sales Excluding Autos dropped by 16.4%.
"Total sales for the February 2020 through April 2020 period were down 7.7% from the same period a year ago," the publication further read.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen gaining 0.14% on the day at 100.40. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures extended the daily decline and is now down 1.1% on a daily basis.
Related articles
Retail Sales Quick Analysis: Core of the core plunges by triple the estimates, third blow to markets.
Expect low, go even lower – US Retail Sales were projected to fall by 12% in April after sliding by 8.3% in March, but the outcome was -16.4%. Moreover, the closely watched Control Group – which is critical to growth calculations – plunged by 15.3%. That is triple the estimate.
GBP/USD struggles near multi-week lows, just above mid-1.2100s post-US retail sales.
A sudden pickup in the US dollar demand pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh seven-week lows, around mid-1.2100s in the last hour. The pair maintained its heavily offered tone and had a rather muted reaction to the US macro data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold moves closer to multi-year tops amid softer risk tone, weaker USD
Gold continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and the intraday buying interest picked up pace during the early North American session.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.