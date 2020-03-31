Breaking: US CB Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 120 in March from 132.6

The Consumer Confidence Index slumped to 120 in March from 132.6 in February (revised from 130.7), The Conference Board's (CB) monthly data showed on Tuesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 110.
Commenting on the data, "consumer confidence declined sharply in March due to a deterioration in the short-term outlook,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The intensification of COVID-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs.”
Market reaction
Despite the better-than-expected reading, Wall Street's main indexes struggled to stage a meaningful rebound. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.75% on the day while the S&P 500 was erasing 0.85%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index edged higher and was last up 0.72% on the day at 99.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0950 after US Consumer Confidence data
EUR/USD edged lower in the early trading hours of the American session as the greenback preserved its strength after the key sentiment data from the US. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 120 in March from 132.6 but beat the market expectation of 110.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading
GBP/USD has surged above 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading. The number of UK coronavirus deaths has climbed above 1,600 according to the latest figures. US Consumer Confidence dropped less than expected.
Cryptos at crossroads, three key scenarios
The crypto market has reached a key point that will set the scene for the future. The charts show significant structural resistance very close to current prices. Any price scenario is possible in the short term.
WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes
After plummeting to levels last seen nearly two decades ago near the $19.00 mark per barrel, prices of the WTI are seeing some respite and have so far regained the $21.00 level on Tuesday.
Gold drops to multi-day lows, manages to hold above $1600 mark
Gold traded with a mild negative bid through the early European session and dropped to multi-day lows in the last hour, albeit has still managed to hold above the $1600 mark.