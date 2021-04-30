Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation rises to 1.8% in March as expected

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 0.5% in March from 0.2% in February and came in higher than the market expectation of 0.3%. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index jumped to 2.3% from 1.5%.
More importantly, the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, arrived at 1.8% and matched analysts' estimates.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.28% on the day at 90.88.
