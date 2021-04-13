Breaking: US annual core inflation rises to 1.6% in March

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.6% on a monthly basis in March from 0.4% in February. On a yearly basis, the CPI climbed to 2.6% and came in higher than the market expectation of 2.5%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged higher to 1.6%, compared to analysts' estimate of 1.5%.
Market reaction
This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.16% on a daily basis at 92.22. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.45% at 1.677%.
