Breaking: UK annualized CPI beats estimates with +1.8% in Jan, GBP/USD regains 1.3000

- UK CPI rises 1.8% YoY in January vs. +1.6% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at -0.3% in January vs. -0.4% expected.
- GBP/USD attempts the bounce above 1.3000.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +1.8% in January, when compared to +1.3% booked in December while bettering expectations of a +1.6% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.6% YoY last month versus +1.4% booked in Dec while above the consensus forecast of +1.5%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at -0.3% in Jan, missing -0.4% expectations and 0.0% last.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in January 2020 came from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+0.55 percentage points), which increased by 0.19 percentage points since December 2019.
The largest upward contributions to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between December 2019 and January 2020 came from gas and electricity prices; fuels and lubricants; clothing; and airfares.”
FX implications:
On upbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair jumped nearly 20-pips to 1.3015, gaining 0.12% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
