Breaking: Reserve Bank of New Zealand sets official cash rate at 0.25 pct

In a surprise move, instead of meeting on the 25th, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand set its official cash rate at 0.25 pct today in an emergency meeting.
RBNZ says and key notes
Says negative economic implications of COVID-19 virus continue to rise warranting further monetary stimulus - Reuters News
- Says OCR will remain at this level for at least 12 months.
- Says negative economic implications of COVID-19 virus continue to rise warranting further monetary stimulus.
- Says negative impact on New Zealand economy from global COVID-19 outbreak is, and will continue to be, significant.
- Says New Zealand's financial system remains sound and major financial institutions are well capitalised and liquid.
- says ensuring that banking system continues to function normally.
- Says committee agreed unanimously to keep OCR at 0.25% level for at least 12 months.
- Says committee agreed if further stimulus is required, large scale asset purchase programme of NZ govt bonds preferable to further OCR reductions.
- Says there will be no OCR review on 25 March 2020.
- Says govt operating expansionary fiscal policy, has imminent intentions to increase support with fiscal package to provide economic stimulus.
- Says revised OCR will be effective from March 17, 2020.
- says members met for an extraordinary session of monetary policy committee on March 15 in response to deteriorating economic situation from COVID-19
- says demand for New Zealand's goods & services will be constrained, as will domestic production due to COVID-19 outbreak
- Says staff advised that OCR of 0.25% currently lower limit, given operational readiness of the financial system for very low/negative interest rates.
- Reserve Bank of NZ says spending and investment will be subdued for an extended period while responses to COVID-19 virus evolve.
- RBNZ says large scale asset purchases of NZ govt bonds next best monetary tool available; committee agreed additional tools not needed at this point.
Note: There's a presser at 22.00 GMT
NZD/USD implications
The NZ dollar was trading at 59.65 US cents at 7:45 am in Wellington versus 60.57 cents late Friday in New York ahead of the announcement.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. President Trump announces a national emergency. The Fed announced another surprise buying of bonds.
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall
GBP/USD has extended its falls toward 1.23, nearly 2%, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces
In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a cut to its benchmark interest rate by 50bps from 1.25% to 0.75%, making it the second rate cut this month, in an effort to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.
Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve.