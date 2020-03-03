Breaking: RBA cuts Official Cash Rate by 25 bps to 0.50%, AUD/USD jumps

At its March monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its official cash rate (OCR) by 25bps to a record low of 0.50%, as they weighed in the coronavirus outbreak risks.

According to the latest Reuters poll, a majority of the 35 economists polled expected the central bank to maintain the status quo.

About RBA rate decision

FX implications

Despite the surprise rate cut decision by the RBA, the Australian dollar caught a fresh bid-wave and jumped nearly 30-pips, driving the AUD/USD pair back to 0.6570 region.