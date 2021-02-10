Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI

  • Gold gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD.
  • The USD lost additional ground following the release of softer-than-anticipated CPI figures.
  • A combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven metal.

Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, beyond the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.

A subdued US dollar demand assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to gain some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday buying interest picked up pace following the release of softer-than-expected US consumer inflation report, which showed that core CPI remained flat in January.

Conversely, the headline CPI matched consensus estimates and rose 0.3% MoM. Meanwhile, the yearly rate eased more-than-anticipated to 1.4% and exerted some additional pressure on the greenback. A sustained strength beyond the $1850 level might have already set the stage for an extension of the momentum towards the $1875-76 supply zone.

That said, a combination of factors might hold held bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD. The optimism over the progress in coronavirus vaccination has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. This, along with developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, continued boosting investors' sentiment and could undermine demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Meanwhile, expectations for a massive US fiscal spending and the prevalent risk-on flow provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This might turn out to be another factor that might further contribute towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1842.48
Today Daily Change 6.44
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1836.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1841.18
Daily SMA50 1859.59
Daily SMA100 1870.35
Daily SMA200 1855.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1848.63
Previous Daily Low 1828.93
Previous Weekly High 1871.9
Previous Weekly Low 1785.02
Previous Monthly High 1959.42
Previous Monthly Low 1802.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1841.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1836.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 1827.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 1818.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 1807.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1846.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1857.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1866.5

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

