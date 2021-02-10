Breaking: Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to over one-week tops, above $1850 post-US CPI

- Gold gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD.
- The USD lost additional ground following the release of softer-than-anticipated CPI figures.
- A combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven metal.
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early North American session and refreshed one-week tops, beyond the $1850 region post-US CPI figures.
A subdued US dollar demand assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to gain some positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday buying interest picked up pace following the release of softer-than-expected US consumer inflation report, which showed that core CPI remained flat in January.
Conversely, the headline CPI matched consensus estimates and rose 0.3% MoM. Meanwhile, the yearly rate eased more-than-anticipated to 1.4% and exerted some additional pressure on the greenback. A sustained strength beyond the $1850 level might have already set the stage for an extension of the momentum towards the $1875-76 supply zone.
That said, a combination of factors might hold held bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD. The optimism over the progress in coronavirus vaccination has been fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. This, along with developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, continued boosting investors' sentiment and could undermine demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, expectations for a massive US fiscal spending and the prevalent risk-on flow provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields. This might turn out to be another factor that might further contribute towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1842.48
|Today Daily Change
|6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1836.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1841.18
|Daily SMA50
|1859.59
|Daily SMA100
|1870.35
|Daily SMA200
|1855.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1848.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1818.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1866.5
