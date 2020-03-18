GBP/USD has been extending its downfall and has dropped below 1.19, falling to levels last seen in October 2016, during a flash crash. At the time of writing, cable has reached a low of 1.0877 with a limited bounce. It traded near 1.32 on March 19, a fall of over 1,300 pips in nine days.

The coronavirus crisis is weighing heavily on markets with forecasts of a severe recession coming. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of a "wartime government."

Here is how the crash looks on the daily chart:

The daily chart comes in handy amid the fall. The currency pair is down to the lowest since October 2016, when it suffered a flash crash. The Relative Strength Index is well below 30, indicating extreme oversold conditions, but abnormal conditions mean it could continue lower.

Support awaits at 1.18 and 1.17.

Resistance is at 1.1957, the September 2019 low, and then by 1.20 and 1.2120.

