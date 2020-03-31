Breaking: GBP/USD flash crash, drops from 1.2379-1.2242

GBP/USD flash crash, drops from 1.2379-1.2242.
The US dollar spiked hard across the board into the Tokyo fix, the last for Japan's fiscal year, sending sterling down 1.1% the yen down over 0.5%, EUR -.0.48% and AUD -1.8%.
GBP/USD-15 chart
As for the US dollar, the US Federal Reserve is back to the zero bound coupled with quantitative easing, measures last seen during the global financial crisis (GFC). However, the safe haven of the dollar gives it an edge. The US dollar is also broadly stronger at the start of this week, despite the rate of COVID-19 cases steeply on the rise, with the biggest jump in New Jersey.
COVID-19 cases jump in US
New Jersey coronavirus cases increase to 16,636 with 198 deaths. Officials announce 3,347 new positive tests. More than 25,000 people have tested negative in the state. New Jersey now has more cases than all but eight countries. Another 3,847 cases remain under investigation.
The partial county-by-county breakdown of cases includes:
- Bergen County: 2,482
- Essex County: 1,564
- Hudson County: 1,314
- Union County: 1,213
- Middlesex County: 1,123
- Passaic County: 1,091
- Monmouth County: 1,030
- Ocean County: 874
- Morris County: 720
- Somerset County: 349
- Mercer County: 249
- Camden County: 200
- Burlington County: 178
- Sussex County: 113
- Gloucester County: 89
- Hunterdon County: 79
- Warren County: 68
- Atlantic County: 29
- Cumberland County: 12
- Cape May County: 9
- Salem County: 3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200
AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals.
USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking rounds to 108.05, intraday high of 108.21, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently took clues from the US policymakers’ statements while paying a little heed to Japan’s data-dump.
Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range
The price of gold has been consolidating a move int the 1600s, slightly lower today as markets overnight pounced back with a vengeance as investor begin to look through the virus and are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset
While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.
Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets
Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?