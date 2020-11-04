Breaking: GBP/USD dumps 50 pips on BoE rate cut to negative reports

The Bank of England is said to be mulling a controversial move into negative rates, as written in the UK's Telegraph.

The subsequent reports from the UK's Sun that the BoE will move to - GBP150B of QE have triggered the stops on the short term charts.

GBP/USD reaction

Meanwhile, the Bank of England's forecasts are now certain to give new macro forecasts will a sharp deterioration in their analysis compared to the upbeat view on the recovery in August, potentially even harbouring a view of a negative print for the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product print.