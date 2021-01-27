Breaking: Fed leaves rates unchanged, remains committed to using full range of tools

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday announced that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated that it remains committed to using its full range of tools to support the economy.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to the Fed decision and was last seen gaining 0.37% on a daily basis at 90.52.
Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Will continue to increase bond purchases by at least $80 billion per month of treasuries and $40 billion per month of mortgage-back-statement until substantial further progress made on maximum employment and price stability goals."
"Will maintain accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at 2%."
"Prepared to adjust policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of goals."
"The pace of economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months."
"Weakness concentrated in sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic."
"Weaker demand, earlier declines in oil prices holding down consumer inflation."
"Will no longer offer regularly-scheduled one-month term repo operations after February 9."
"The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations."
"Public health crisis continues to weigh on economic activity, poses considerable risks to the outlook."
"Vote in favor of policy was unanimous."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.