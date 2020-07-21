Breaking: EU leaders reach deal on post-pandemic recovery package for economy

Citing an unnamed official, Reuters reports that the European Union (EU) leaders reach a deal on the EUR750 billion Recovery Fund after five-days of intensive negotiations.

Meanwhile, the European Council President Charles Michel tweeted out: "Deal!"

The official statement is eyed, as markets eagerly await the details of the agreement.

EUR/USD: 15-minutes chart

Market reaction

EUR/USD slipped over 15-pips from four-month highs of 1.1469 in a knee-jerk reaction to the above announcement, as markets resort to "sell the fact" trading.

The spot now trades at 1.1452, still up 0.08% on the day.