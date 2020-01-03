Breaking: Dollar falls as ISM Manufacturing PMI tumbles to 47.2

The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index badly disappointed with a score of 47.2 points, far below 49 expected and 48.1 in November.

Any score below 50 represents contraction and the deterioration may also drag the larger services sector lower. The publication also serves as a hint toward next Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

The ominous forward-looking gauge is weighing on the US dollar, with EUR/USD jumping above 1.1150 and GBP/USD recovering toward 1.31.

-- more to come