Breaking: China’s GDP expands 4.9% YoY in Q3 vs. 4.4% expected

The official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday that China’s economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter of this year, as against the 6.3% growth in the second quarter. The market expectation was for an expansion of 4.4% in the reported period.

Over the quarter, Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 1.3% in Q3 vs. 1.0% expected and 0.8% previous.

China’s September Retail Sales YoY, jumped 5.5% vs. +4.9% expected and +4.6% prior reading while the country’s Industrial Production came in at 4.5% YoY vs. 4.3% forecasts and August’s 4.5%.

Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment increased 3.1% YTD YoY in September vs 3.2% expected and 3.2% last.

AUD/USD reaction to China’s data dump

The Australian Dollar is catching a fresh on mostly upbeat Chinese data releases. AUD/USD is testing intraday highs near 0.6370, up 0.13% on the day.

