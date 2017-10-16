Brazil: Still some risks to this rates compression - Scotiabank

Brazil: Still some risks to this rates compression - ScotiabankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Eduardo Suárez, VP at Scotiabank, suggests that a combination of reform progress (in which they think the TJLP changes are particularly relevant—even if they expect a gradual impact), the Brazilian Central Bank’s revamped credibility, and a stabilization in public finances has allowed rates to drop quite substantially.
Key Quotes
“This in turn is giving the highly indebted economy some relief, and is boosting consumer spending by freeing up disposable income. However, there are still some risks to this rates compression, which are to a large degree linked to politics.”
“On the political front, there are two main sources of uncertainty: the 2018 Presidential elections, and whether the government will be able to approve the key reforms. In our view, the most important reform will be pensions, which is highly relevant for the country’s fiscal sustainability, but it may also play an important part in next year’s presidential elections because given its unpopularity, approving pensions reform could open the way for the PT to defeat the reformers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.