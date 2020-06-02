China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to US President Donald Trump’s announcement, ordering a dispatch of thousands of heavily armed soldiers and military personnel to spot the rioting in the US cities.
Hu tweeted out: “President Trump declared that he will deploy thousands and thousands of soldiers to quell the chaos. Then why did you arrogantly accuse other countries’ of quelling riots? Why do you brazenly promote yourself as a beacon of democracy and human rights?”
Market reaction
The US dollar is seeing a bit of fresh buying, as it recovers from three-month lows against its main peers. The US-China trade concerns resurface and weigh on the investors’ sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.6800 on RBA's status-quo
As the RBA no-rate change decision was on the expected lines, the Australian dollar showed little reaction, with the AUD/USD pair keeping its range below 0.6800. Broad US dollar bounce keeps a lid on the upside.
USD/JPY inching higher towards 108.00 amid USD rebound
USD/JPY is on a steady rise towards 108.00 amid a broad rebound staged by the US dollar, as the market mood turns cautious amid looming US-China trade risks and escalating civil unrest in the US cities.
Reopening, recovery and risks
The coronavirus has sent the world economy into its deepest recession since the Great Depression. However, we continue to think it will be relatively short-lived, seeing a rebound on the cards in late Q2/early Q3 as economies open up.
Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753
Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90. The energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.