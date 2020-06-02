China’s influential news outlet, Global Times, Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin responds to US President Donald Trump’s announcement, ordering a dispatch of thousands of heavily armed soldiers and military personnel to spot the rioting in the US cities.

Hu tweeted out: “President Trump declared that he will deploy thousands and thousands of soldiers to quell the chaos. Then why did you arrogantly accuse other countries’ of quelling riots? Why do you brazenly promote yourself as a beacon of democracy and human rights?”

Market reaction

The US dollar is seeing a bit of fresh buying, as it recovers from three-month lows against its main peers. The US-China trade concerns resurface and weigh on the investors’ sentiment.