Bonds: Consider investment-grade corporate bonds for the yields offered – Charles Schwaab

Collin Martin, a strategist at Charles Schwaab, believes that investment-grade corporate bonds can play an important role in most investors’ portfolios. Prices are likely to remain volatile and additional price declines are possible.
Key quotes
“Consider investment-grade corporate bonds for the yields they offer, not for near-term price appreciation. Prices may move modestly lower, and once stabilized, we don’t necessarily expect a sharp, v-shaped recovery.”
“Continue to move up in credit quality. We still favor credit ratings of A or above.”
“For those who hold individual bonds, we still suggest moving up in credit quality. We believe that many Baa rated corporate bonds will be downgraded to junk.”
“If you’re considering investment-grade corporate bonds today, you may want to use dollar-cost averaging to increase your exposure.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
