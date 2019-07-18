Bank of Korea's Chief Lee sees South Korea's economy expanding 2.2% in 2019 as opposed to the previous forecast of 2.5% growth.

The central bank cut rates today for the first time since 2016. Many believe the rate cut has come earlier than expected due to growing worry about trade row with Japan.

Earlier this month, Japan imposed stricter controls on its exports to South Korea of materials necessary to produce memory chips and display panels that influence the manufacturing of smartphones, TVs and other tech products.

